Left Menu

Match-Fixing Scandal Rocks Indian Football

Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to fix football matches under the Indian Football Association, aiming for financial benefits. The case, initiated by a police complaint, highlights illegal manipulation involving technology. The investigation continues to uncover all involved and trace monetary transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:07 IST
Match-Fixing Scandal Rocks Indian Football
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Kolkata Police announced the arrest of two individuals allegedly involved in manipulating football matches under the Indian Football Association (IFA) for financial gains. A senior officer confirmed the news on Monday.

The case, registered at Bowbazar Police Station on November 2, follows a complaint from Sub-Inspector Sandip Dutta of the Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS). The accused were reportedly part of a criminal conspiracy, using technology to fraudulently fix matches and secure illegal profits.

Identified as Akash Das and Rahul Saha from Belghoria, North 24 Parganas district, they are under investigation as authorities work to uncover all parties involved and trace the money trail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025