Match-Fixing Scandal Rocks Indian Football
Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to fix football matches under the Indian Football Association, aiming for financial benefits. The case, initiated by a police complaint, highlights illegal manipulation involving technology. The investigation continues to uncover all involved and trace monetary transactions.
In a significant development, Kolkata Police announced the arrest of two individuals allegedly involved in manipulating football matches under the Indian Football Association (IFA) for financial gains. A senior officer confirmed the news on Monday.
The case, registered at Bowbazar Police Station on November 2, follows a complaint from Sub-Inspector Sandip Dutta of the Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS). The accused were reportedly part of a criminal conspiracy, using technology to fraudulently fix matches and secure illegal profits.
Identified as Akash Das and Rahul Saha from Belghoria, North 24 Parganas district, they are under investigation as authorities work to uncover all parties involved and trace the money trail.
