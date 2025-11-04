Left Menu

Triumphant Dodgers Parade Electrifies Los Angeles

Thousands of Dodgers fans celebrated in Los Angeles for the team's World Series win over the Blue Jays. A parade featuring players on double-decker buses concluded with a rally at Dodger Stadium, amid heightened security and transit services to accommodate the revelers.

In a jubilant display of team spirit, thousands of Dodgers fans flooded downtown Los Angeles for a spectacular parade celebrating the latest World Series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The festivities kicked off at 11 a.m. with fans eagerly awaiting the players' arrival atop double-decker buses. The 1.7-mile route led to Dodger Stadium, where a grand rally took place.

To ensure the celebration was both safe and smooth, Los Angeles City Hall activated its Emergency Operations Center, deploying over 20 departments. The police and transit agencies increased their presence, deploying more than 125 traffic officers along the parade route.

