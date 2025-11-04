Sunderland Stuns Premier League with Spirited Comeback Against Everton

Sunderland's formidable comeback from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against Everton dazzled their fans and took them to the fourth spot in the Premier League on Monday. The Black Cats are now level with Liverpool and Bournemouth, defying expectations in their impressive top-tier return.

The evening saw an early lead by Everton, with winger Iliman Ndiaye stunningly dodging four defenders before scoring a solo masterpiece. Sunderland, undeterred, equalized shortly after the restart through a deflected shot by captain Granit Xhaka that left Everton's goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, helpless.

Despite a strong second-half performance, Sunderland couldn't clinch the winning goal that might have propelled them above Manchester City. Looking forward, Sunderland faces league leader Arsenal at home on Saturday, while Everton, winless in three games, readies to face Fulham the same day.