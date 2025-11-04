Left Menu

Kolkata Police Crack Down on Football Match-Fixing Scandal

Kolkata Police have arrested two individuals involved in a match-fixing and betting racket targeting the Kolkata Premier League. The arrests followed a complaint from the Indian Football Association, revealing a criminal conspiracy to manipulate match outcomes for financial gain. Investigation is ongoing with more footballers under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:23 IST
Joint CP (Crime and Traffic) Rupesh Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police have made significant strides in tackling corruption within the Kolkata Premier League by dismantling a match-fixing and betting network. Two individuals have been taken into custody after allegedly confessing to manipulating match outcomes, following a formal complaint from the Indian Football Association. The revelation came after a discreet inquiry by the authorities.

Identified as Akash Das, Team Manager of Kidderpore Sporting Club, and Media Manager Rahul Saha, also known as Raj, the accused were apprehended from locations in the North 24 Parganas district. The Joint Commissioner of Police, Rupesh Kumar, disclosed that an investigation was launched after receiving credible information suggesting that certain team managers and players were engaged in fixing match results for financial benefits.

Intense surveillance and technical input collection provided strong evidence against the culprits, leading to their arrest and forthcoming court appearance. Offences have been registered under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000. As the investigation proceeds, more footballers might come under the spotlight for their potential involvement in the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

