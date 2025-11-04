Kolkata Police Crack Down on Football Match-Fixing Scandal

Kolkata Police have made significant strides in tackling corruption within the Kolkata Premier League by dismantling a match-fixing and betting network. Two individuals have been taken into custody after allegedly confessing to manipulating match outcomes, following a formal complaint from the Indian Football Association. The revelation came after a discreet inquiry by the authorities.

Identified as Akash Das, Team Manager of Kidderpore Sporting Club, and Media Manager Rahul Saha, also known as Raj, the accused were apprehended from locations in the North 24 Parganas district. The Joint Commissioner of Police, Rupesh Kumar, disclosed that an investigation was launched after receiving credible information suggesting that certain team managers and players were engaged in fixing match results for financial benefits.

Intense surveillance and technical input collection provided strong evidence against the culprits, leading to their arrest and forthcoming court appearance. Offences have been registered under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000. As the investigation proceeds, more footballers might come under the spotlight for their potential involvement in the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)