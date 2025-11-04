Punjab Celebrates Women's Cricket World Cup Triumph

Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team on Tuesday for their historic victory in the ICC World Cup.

The team triumphed over South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai, marking their first-ever World Cup win and inscribing a golden chapter in India's sports history.

In a video interaction with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, and Harleen Deol, CM Mann commended them as the state's pride, promising a grand reception upon their return to Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)