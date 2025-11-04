Punjab Celebrates Women's Cricket World Cup Triumph
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on their historic ICC World Cup victory over South Africa. He praised players including Harmanpreet Kaur for their hard work and success. The win brings pride to Punjab as it inspires future generations in sports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team on Tuesday for their historic victory in the ICC World Cup.
The team triumphed over South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai, marking their first-ever World Cup win and inscribing a golden chapter in India's sports history.
In a video interaction with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, and Harleen Deol, CM Mann commended them as the state's pride, promising a grand reception upon their return to Punjab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Triumphant Team India: Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Victory and Overflowing Emotions
I have no doubt about NDA's huge victory in Bihar, says PM Modi; urges women workers to ensure high voter turnout.
Harmanpreet Kaur Hails Fans as India Clinches Historic Women's Cricket World Cup Victory
India's Historic Women's World Cup Victory Sparks National Euphoria
India's Triumph: Women's Cricket World Cup Victory Sparks National Pride