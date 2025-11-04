Left Menu

Punjab Celebrates Women's Cricket World Cup Triumph

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on their historic ICC World Cup victory over South Africa. He praised players including Harmanpreet Kaur for their hard work and success. The win brings pride to Punjab as it inspires future generations in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team on Tuesday for their historic victory in the ICC World Cup.

The team triumphed over South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai, marking their first-ever World Cup win and inscribing a golden chapter in India's sports history.

In a video interaction with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, and Harleen Deol, CM Mann commended them as the state's pride, promising a grand reception upon their return to Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

