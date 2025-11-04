Jay Shah's Transformative Vision: Propelling Indian Women's Cricket to Global Heights

Team India's victory in the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup has sparked nationwide celebrations as the country's women's cricket reaches a pinnacle of success. Central to this evolution is Jay Shah, former Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and current ICC president, who championed an inclusive vision for women in sports.

During his leadership at BCCI from 2019 to 2024, Shah implemented transformative reforms including pay equality and the launch of the Women's Premier League (WPL), which have profoundly elevated the status and prospects of Indian women in cricket. These advances empower cricketers while inspiring millions of young girls around the world to pursue the sport.

The establishment of the WPL has been particularly pivotal, providing female cricketers with essential international exposure and financial stability. Shah's innovative strategies also included enhanced grassroots support, significantly widening the talent pool and bolstering young aspirations in cricket. His vision set the stage for India's first ICC Trophy in women's cricket, paving the way for further success.

(With inputs from agencies.)