Left Menu

Jay Shah's Transformative Vision: Propelling Indian Women's Cricket to Global Heights

Under Jay Shah's leadership as BCCI Secretary from 2019-2024, Indian women's cricket underwent significant reforms, including pay equality and the development of the Women's Premier League. These changes empowered female cricketers, fostering international success as seen in the 2025 Women's CWC victory, thus inspiring girls globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:47 IST
Jay Shah's Transformative Vision: Propelling Indian Women's Cricket to Global Heights
Jay Shah and Harmanpreet Kaur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Team India's victory in the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup has sparked nationwide celebrations as the country's women's cricket reaches a pinnacle of success. Central to this evolution is Jay Shah, former Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and current ICC president, who championed an inclusive vision for women in sports.

During his leadership at BCCI from 2019 to 2024, Shah implemented transformative reforms including pay equality and the launch of the Women's Premier League (WPL), which have profoundly elevated the status and prospects of Indian women in cricket. These advances empower cricketers while inspiring millions of young girls around the world to pursue the sport.

The establishment of the WPL has been particularly pivotal, providing female cricketers with essential international exposure and financial stability. Shah's innovative strategies also included enhanced grassroots support, significantly widening the talent pool and bolstering young aspirations in cricket. His vision set the stage for India's first ICC Trophy in women's cricket, paving the way for further success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025