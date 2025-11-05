Left Menu

Djokovic Triumphs in Athens: Homecoming Victory at Hellenic Championship

Novak Djokovic overcame a challenging first set to beat Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (3), 6-1 at the Hellenic Championship in Athens, the first top-tier tournament in Greece in over 30 years. Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals, receiving heartfelt support and reflecting on personal influences.

Updated: 05-11-2025 09:44 IST
Novak Djokovic
  Country: Greece
Novak Djokovic battled through a tough opening set against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo to claim victory at the Hellenic Championship, marking a significant event as elite-level tennis returned to Greece for the first time in over three decades.

The Serbian player, who recently moved to Athens, managed to secure the first set after a tense tiebreaker, then dominated the second set to claim a decisive 6-1 win. The crowd in Athens showed strong support for Djokovic, helping him to advance to the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event.

Reflecting on his journey and the influence of his mentor Nikola Pilic, who passed away earlier this year, Djokovic expressed heartfelt emotions and gratitude towards Pilic's guidance, emphasizing that he would not have reached this point without him.

