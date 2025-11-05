Left Menu

Australia's Matthew Short Tackles Mystery Spinner Varun Chakravarthy

Matthew Short of Australia discusses the challenges of countering India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the T20I series. Despite unfavorable conditions, Chakravarthy has excelled, making him a prominent threat ahead of the T20 World Cup. Short also reflects on his evolving role in Australia's batting lineup.

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In the ongoing T20I series, Australia's Matthew Short has recognized the challenge posed by India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Despite playing on seaming tracks that offer little to spinners, Chakravarthy has claimed four wickets and remains a formidable force. Short admitted that Australia's team has analyzed footage of Chakravarthy to strategize against him, particularly ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in the subcontinent.

Short, who has been shifted from the top order to the middle, is adapting to his dual role of providing late-innings firepower and contributing as an off-spinner. He described his evolved approach, emphasizing the need for immediate aggression when batting later in the innings, as opposed to pacing an innings as an opener.

The Australian lineup features recognized finishers like Tim David and Glenn Maxwell, posing a challenge for Short to secure a spot in the World Cup squad. Acknowledging the tough competition and his need to enhance his game against spin, Short is aware of the complexities of making it to the ideal squad for the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

