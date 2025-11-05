Left Menu

Scandals & Stadiums: The Consequences of Sports Violence

A significant trial in Greece involves Olympiacos FC's chairman, Evangelos Marinakis, and dozens of fans facing charges related to sports violence. Allegations include running a crime organization and causing deadly explosions at events. This follows a rise in hooliganism, highlighted by the death of police officer George Lyngeridis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:22 IST
The high-profile trial of Olympiacos football club chairman Evangelos Marinakis and numerous soccer fans commenced on Wednesday in Greece. This is the largest case connected to sports-related violence in the country, with the government determined to address ongoing issues.

Facing charges are 142 fans accused of operating a criminal organization and instigating life-threatening explosions at sporting events, all of whom deny the allegations. Marinakis, a prominent shipping and media entrepreneur who also owns Nottingham Forest in England, and four other board members are implicated in allegedly supporting the criminal activities from 2019 to 2024 by making inflammatory statements against the authorities. They dismiss the charges as baseless.

The trial, taking place at Athens' Korydallos prison, sees Marinakis represented by his lawyer, while police provide security for other detained defendants. The proceedings involve over 210 testimonies and are expected to last over a year. This case follows the tragic death of officer George Lyngeridis, triggering a severe legal response to sports-related violence.

