Mumbai Indians' Strategic Dilemma: Key Retentions for WPL Success

As the WPL auction looms, the Mumbai Indians face crucial retention decisions. Experts Mithali Raj and Saba Karim provide insights into potential strategies, highlighting overseas all-rounder dynamics and vital Indian players. Consistency in retention is emphasized, with focus on emerging talent like Gunalan Kamalini and established figures such as Harmanpreet Kaur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:31 IST
Mumbai Indians Women players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Womens Premier League 2025 (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With the Women's Premier League auction on the horizon, all eyes are on the Mumbai Indians as they navigate critical player retention decisions. Former India captain Mithali Raj and ex-cricketer Saba Karim offer their expert analysis on the choices ahead for the reigning champions. Key to their strategy will be determining which overseas all-rounders among Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Hayley Matthews will continue to bolster the squad.

Mithali Raj, speaking to JioHotstar, highlighted the importance of Mumbai's overseas all-rounders, describing them as 'match-winners'. She also praised the Indian core, especially Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur, and expressed admiration for uncapped player Gunalan Kamalini's power-hitting prowess.

Meanwhile, Saba Karim stressed the significance of retaining Mumbai Indians' robust squad, advocating for judicious use of retention slots. He underscored that Harmanpreet Kaur remains a pillar of the team, with Yastika Bhatia offering top-order versatility. Karim also supported further development of young talent like Gunalan Kamalini, following last season's backing from MI.

