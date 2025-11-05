Mumbai Indians' Strategic Dilemma: Key Retentions for WPL Success

With the Women's Premier League auction on the horizon, all eyes are on the Mumbai Indians as they navigate critical player retention decisions. Former India captain Mithali Raj and ex-cricketer Saba Karim offer their expert analysis on the choices ahead for the reigning champions. Key to their strategy will be determining which overseas all-rounders among Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Hayley Matthews will continue to bolster the squad.

Mithali Raj, speaking to JioHotstar, highlighted the importance of Mumbai's overseas all-rounders, describing them as 'match-winners'. She also praised the Indian core, especially Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur, and expressed admiration for uncapped player Gunalan Kamalini's power-hitting prowess.

Meanwhile, Saba Karim stressed the significance of retaining Mumbai Indians' robust squad, advocating for judicious use of retention slots. He underscored that Harmanpreet Kaur remains a pillar of the team, with Yastika Bhatia offering top-order versatility. Karim also supported further development of young talent like Gunalan Kamalini, following last season's backing from MI.

(With inputs from agencies.)