Triumphant Reunion: Indian Women's Cricket Team Meets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the resilient Indian women's cricket team at his residence following their World Cup victory. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed joy in meeting the PM with the trophy, while Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana emphasized the PM's role as an inspirational figure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Indian women's cricket team for their remarkable World Cup triumph during a meeting on Wednesday. The team, led by Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, was lauded for their resilience despite a challenging phase of three consecutive losses.

Harmanpreet Kaur, reflecting on a previous trophy-less encounter with Modi, expressed a newfound joy in presenting the World Cup trophy this time. Her sentiments were echoed by Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana, who noted the Prime Minister's motivational influence on the players.

Having secured their first global title by defeating South Africa in the final, the team arrived in New Delhi, marking a historic achievement for Indian women's cricket and promising to inspire future generations of female athletes.

