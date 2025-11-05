Rees-Zammit Returns: A Rugby Star's Comeback After NFL Pursuit

Welsh rugby sensation Louis Rees-Zammit is poised for a significant comeback as he gears up for the lineup against Argentina, according to Assistant Coach Danny Wilson. The 24-year-old, who recently returned from an NFL career attempt, is now playing for the Bristol Bears.

Wilson, addressing the media on Wednesday, expressed confidence in Rees-Zammit's fitness and readiness. 'Yes, he's fit for selection,' remarked Wilson, highlighting the squad's overall good health. New coach Steve Tandy is set to announce the team on Friday for the Principality Stadium showdown.

Having gained 32 caps and experience with the British & Irish Lions, Rees-Zammit's brief NFL stints with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars were a departure from his rugby roots. His return to Wales marks a happy reunion with the sport he loves.

