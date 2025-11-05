Left Menu

Rees-Zammit Returns: A Rugby Star's Comeback After NFL Pursuit

Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit, after a brief stint attempting to join the NFL, is fit and ready for selection against Argentina. Assistant Coach Danny Wilson confirmed his readiness, marking a key moment in his career following a return to the rugby field with the Bristol Bears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:59 IST
Rees-Zammit Returns: A Rugby Star's Comeback After NFL Pursuit

Welsh rugby sensation Louis Rees-Zammit is poised for a significant comeback as he gears up for the lineup against Argentina, according to Assistant Coach Danny Wilson. The 24-year-old, who recently returned from an NFL career attempt, is now playing for the Bristol Bears.

Wilson, addressing the media on Wednesday, expressed confidence in Rees-Zammit's fitness and readiness. 'Yes, he's fit for selection,' remarked Wilson, highlighting the squad's overall good health. New coach Steve Tandy is set to announce the team on Friday for the Principality Stadium showdown.

Having gained 32 caps and experience with the British & Irish Lions, Rees-Zammit's brief NFL stints with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars were a departure from his rugby roots. His return to Wales marks a happy reunion with the sport he loves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Weighs Nuclear Tests Amid US Speculations

Putin Weighs Nuclear Tests Amid US Speculations

 Russian Federation
2
Massive Fire Engulfs Four Factories in Indore: No Injuries Reported

Massive Fire Engulfs Four Factories in Indore: No Injuries Reported

 India
3
Rakshit Hargave Takes the Helm at Britannia Industries

Rakshit Hargave Takes the Helm at Britannia Industries

 India
4
The Battle for Pokrovsk: Strategic Implications in Eastern Ukraine

The Battle for Pokrovsk: Strategic Implications in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025