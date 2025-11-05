Sports Drama Unfolds as NHL, NBA, NFL, and More Dominate Headlines

This week in sports, Mikko Rantanen of the NHL marked a milestone by surpassing 300 career goals, contributing significantly to the Dallas Stars' victory. The NBA saw a dramatic turnaround as Nikola Vucevic's last-minute three-pointer led the Chicago Bulls to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers after trailing by 24 points.

In the NFL realm, viewer numbers soared with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game drawing an impressive 30.8 million viewers, trailing only behind the season's opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chiefs. Meanwhile, the LPGA announced an unprecedented Saudi-backed tournament to be hosted in Las Vegas in 2026.

Crucial decisions were also made off the field. Rory McIlroy labeled LIV Golf's transition to 72-hole events as 'peculiar,' suggesting it might not secure the coveted World Golf Ranking points as expected. Additionally, CF Montreal made headlines by firing assistant coach Maxime Leconte over undisclosed disciplinary reasons.

