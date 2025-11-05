India's Shooting Stars Ready for ISSF World Championship Showdown in Cairo

As the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol 2025 kicks off in Cairo, all eyes are on India's formidable 40-member shooting team. Laden with accomplished marksmen, the squad's efforts, led by Paris 2024 medallists Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale, are set to be the center of attraction.

Throughout the year, Indian shooters have consistently excelled in World Cup events, amassing a total of 21 medals across Buenos Aires, Lima, Munich, and Ningbo. Manu Bhaker, a two-time Olympic medallist, along with Esha Singh and Suruchi Singh, will drive India's pistol efforts, having shown notable prowess in the women's 10m air pistol discipline.

In the rifle categories, Rudrankksh Patil and Swapnil Kusale lead from the front. Patil, a former world champion, is entering the championship after a golden start in Buenos Aires, whereas Kusale is building on his bronze-winning performance from the Paris Olympics. Among other stars, seasoned names like Elavenil Valarivan, Sift Kaur Samra, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bolster the squad's firepower.

(With inputs from agencies.)