Atalanta's Last-Minute Victory Over Marseille in Champions League Clash

Olympique de Marseille's hopes of advancing in the Champions League were severely damaged after a dramatic 1-0 defeat to Atalanta on Wednesday. The decisive goal came from Lazar Samardzic's brilliant strike in the dying moments of the match.

Marseille's players had been appealing for a penalty due to a suspected handball by Ederson, but the referee did not heed their calls. Meanwhile, Atalanta capitalized on the counter-attack, with Samardzic's kick ensuring the victory.

Atalanta showcased their dominance early with effective passing and pressing. Although Charles De Ketelaere's penalty was saved, it was the critical last-minute goal that left Marseille manager Roberto de Zerbi frustrated on the sidelines.