Atalanta's Last-Minute Victory Over Marseille in Champions League Clash

Olympique de Marseille faced a tough defeat with a 1-0 loss at home against Atalanta, jeopardizing their Champions League progression. Lazar Samardzic scored in the final minutes after a controversial handball incident, leaving Marseille with just three points and Atalanta moving up the standings.

Updated: 06-11-2025 03:49 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Olympique de Marseille's hopes of advancing in the Champions League were severely damaged after a dramatic 1-0 defeat to Atalanta on Wednesday. The decisive goal came from Lazar Samardzic's brilliant strike in the dying moments of the match.

Marseille's players had been appealing for a penalty due to a suspected handball by Ederson, but the referee did not heed their calls. Meanwhile, Atalanta capitalized on the counter-attack, with Samardzic's kick ensuring the victory.

Atalanta showcased their dominance early with effective passing and pressing. Although Charles De Ketelaere's penalty was saved, it was the critical last-minute goal that left Marseille manager Roberto de Zerbi frustrated on the sidelines.

