Dinesh Karthik Lauds India's Women's World Cup Victory and Prepares for Hong Kong Super Sixes

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik praised the Indian women's cricket team for their World Cup triumph over South Africa. He emphasized its impact on women's cricket and drew parallels with the 1983 Men's World Cup win. Karthik is set to lead India in the Hong Kong Super Sixes tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:54 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur and other members of Team India celebrating (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Team India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has lauded the historic triumph of India's women's cricket team over South Africa in the Women's World Cup, describing the atmosphere during the final as both electric and unforgettable.

Reflecting on this iconic event, Karthik noted, "There is always a memory that stays with you from a final. I believe the Women's World Cup will be remembered for Harmanpreet's catch, a moment less highlighted but significant in Indian women's cricket. The victory was eagerly awaited by players for nearly two to three decades." He further emphasized that the win united players across various generations as "a lot of former players joined in the celebrations, showcasing their happiness and pride."

Drawing a parallel to the 1983 Men's World Cup victory, Karthik believes the recent triumph will accelerate the growth of women's cricket in India. "The sport is already on an upward trajectory, and this victory will only hasten its progress," Karthik stated. He highlighted the praise from the Women's Premier League for the sport's rapid growth and noted that the situation has been significantly positive.

Karthik also spoke about the team's recognition, as they meet with the Prime Minister and President, and the numerous accolades they are receiving. Meanwhile, he is preparing to lead the Indian team at the Hong Kong Super Sixes, an anticipated event scheduled from November 7 to 9. This thrilling six-a-side, six-over cricket format is set to captivate global fans.

Describing his excitement, Karthik said, "I am thrilled to reunite with old friends, both from my team and opponents. It's a delightfully entertaining tournament, and I'm looking forward to it." He emphasized the tournament's spirit, focused on hitting maximums, and expressed confidence in the team's preparedness following their practice sessions.

India is determined to make a significant impression in this edition of the Hong Kong Sixes, hoping to clinch the title once again, having last won it back in 2005.

