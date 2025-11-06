Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure Star Player Retentions Ahead of WPL 2026 Mega Auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced the retention of four star players ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Mega Auction. Among the retained players are captain Smriti Mandhana, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, all-rounder Ellyse Perry, and spinner Shreyanka Patil.

Smriti Mandhana, who previously led RCB to the WPL 2024 title, has been retained for a hefty Rs 3.5 crore, continuing her role as captain. Richa Ghosh, known for her exceptional skills in the middle order, is retained for Rs 2.75 crore. Both players represent crucial pillars in RCB's strategic vision for the upcoming WPL season.

Veteran cricketer Ellyse Perry will stay with the team for Rs 2 crore, offering her invaluable experience and skills. Shreyanka Patil, who secured the Purple Cap in WPL 2024, is also retained for Rs 60 lakh. These retentions position RCB well, leaving them with Rs 6.15 crore and flexibility in the mega auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)