Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure Star Player Retentions Ahead of WPL 2026 Mega Auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained key players, including captain Smriti Mandhana and star wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, ahead of the Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction. The team has made strategic choices to bolster their roster while leaving budget space for further acquisitions at the upcoming auction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:12 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure Star Player Retentions Ahead of WPL 2026 Mega Auction
RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced the retention of four star players ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Mega Auction. Among the retained players are captain Smriti Mandhana, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, all-rounder Ellyse Perry, and spinner Shreyanka Patil.

Smriti Mandhana, who previously led RCB to the WPL 2024 title, has been retained for a hefty Rs 3.5 crore, continuing her role as captain. Richa Ghosh, known for her exceptional skills in the middle order, is retained for Rs 2.75 crore. Both players represent crucial pillars in RCB's strategic vision for the upcoming WPL season.

Veteran cricketer Ellyse Perry will stay with the team for Rs 2 crore, offering her invaluable experience and skills. Shreyanka Patil, who secured the Purple Cap in WPL 2024, is also retained for Rs 60 lakh. These retentions position RCB well, leaving them with Rs 6.15 crore and flexibility in the mega auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nancy Pelosi: A Powerful Legacy in Politics

Nancy Pelosi: A Powerful Legacy in Politics

 United States
2
Sabalenka's Semi-Final Triumph: A Thrilling Comeback Stuns Gauff

Sabalenka's Semi-Final Triumph: A Thrilling Comeback Stuns Gauff

 Global
3
Controversial Pune Land Deal Sparks Demand for High Court Probe

Controversial Pune Land Deal Sparks Demand for High Court Probe

 India
4
Indian Chess Masters Triumph in FIDE World Cup: Highlights and Upsets

Indian Chess Masters Triumph in FIDE World Cup: Highlights and Upsets

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025