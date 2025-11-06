Left Menu

Hong Kong Sixes 2025: A Thrilling Cricket Spectacle Set to Begin

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025, a short-format cricket tournament, kicks off on November 7 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. Twelve international teams will compete, featuring top players like India's Dinesh Karthik and Australia's Andrew Tye. Newcomers Kuwait add an exciting twist to the three-day event.

Dinesh Karthik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The highly anticipated Hong Kong Sixes 2025 is set to captivate cricket fans worldwide with its electrifying short-format action, commencing Friday, November 7, at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. Running until November 9, the tournament features a six-a-side, six-over format that promises high-octane entertainment.

Twelve international teams, including debutant Kuwait, will battle for supremacy, showcasing stars from cricket powerhouses like India, Australia, and England. Spectators can anticipate intense rivalries, with fixtures including India vs Pakistan, Australia vs England, and Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, all headlining the pool stage clashes.

Structured in four pools, the top two from each group will advance to the quarterfinals. Defending champions Sri Lanka, aiming to retain their title, face formidable competition. India's lineup, led by Dinesh Karthik and featuring veterans like Robin Uthappa, adds a blend of experience and dynamism to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

