Quinton de Kock's Century Helps South Africa Level Series Against Pakistan

Quinton de Kock's unbeaten century led South Africa to an eight-wicket win over Pakistan, leveling the series 1-1. De Kock, reversing his ODI retirement, scored 123 off 119 balls. South Africa's Nandre Burger (4-46) and Nqabayomzi Peter (3-55) restricted Pakistan to 269-9 with career-best bowling figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faisalabad | Updated: 07-11-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 09:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Quinton de Kock delivered a stellar performance, scoring an unbeaten 123, as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory against Pakistan in their second ODI match. His heroics, alongside career-best figures by Nandre Burger and Nqabayomzi Peter, helped level the series at 1-1.

South Africa, opting to bowl first, limited Pakistan to 269-9, thanks to Burger's aggressive pace attack which rattled the top order early. De Kock and partner de Zorzi ensured a swift chase, crossing the finish line comfortably with almost ten overs to spare.

The Proteas' strategic changes and de Kock's experience proved decisive as Pakistan's bowlers struggled to find their rhythm. The teams now head to Faisalabad for the final match, marking the city's return to hosting international cricket after 17 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

