Nick Kyrgios Eyes Grand Slam Comeback After Knee Miracle

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has expressed renewed optimism about his career, following what he describes as a miraculous improvement in his knee condition. The once 13th-ranked player is considering a return to Grand Slam competition at the Australian Open, contingent upon successfully finishing a slate of exhibition matches.

Kyrgios revealed to the Australian Associated Press that his recovery has significantly boosted his physical and mental state. Once doubtful about ever competing in the Australian Open again, the 30-year-old now feels rejuvenated and is working towards regaining his competitive edge after years of battling wrist and knee issues.

In preparation for a possible Grand Slam return, Kyrgios aims to compete in exhibitions against top players Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, and Aryna Sabalenka in various locations this December. These matches will test his readiness for the Australian Open, set to begin on January 12, where he hopes for a wildcard entry.

