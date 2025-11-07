French Biathlete Julia Simon Faces Suspension Amidst Scandal
Julia Simon, a French biathlete, received a six-month ban from the French Ski Federation following her credit card fraud conviction. Although five months are suspended, she will miss the initial World Cup event but plans to compete in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Simon accepts the sanction without contesting.
French biathlete Julia Simon has been suspended for six months by the French Ski Federation following her recent conviction for credit card fraud and theft. The 29-year-old will be back on the track for next year's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, according to an announcement made on Thursday.
The ban, with five months suspended, sidelines Simon from the opening World Cup event in Oestersund, Sweden, scheduled for next month. In addition to her suspension, Simon, celebrated for winning the 2023 overall World Cup title and holding ten world championship gold medals, was fined 30,000 euros by the federation's National Disciplinary Committee.
This decision stems from a conviction that included a three-month suspended prison term and a 15,000-euro fine. While the French Ski Federation reserves the right to appeal the decision, Simon's lawyer, Christian Borel, confirmed she accepts the sanction and is focused on her upcoming sports season.
