Argentina's Strategic Shuffles: Injuries Prompt Key Changes for Wales Test

Argentina's rugby team is reshuffling its lineup due to injuries ahead of their test against Wales in Cardiff. Coach Felipe Contepomi has announced several changes in the pack and backline, including the promotion of Mateo Carreras and Marcos Kremer's shift to the second row.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:37 IST
Argentina is making strategic changes to their lineup for the upcoming test against Wales in Cardiff, prompted by injuries to key players. Coach Felipe Contepomi revealed on Friday that there would be three changes in the forward pack and one in the backline following their recent narrow loss to South Africa.

The backline sees Mateo Carreras stepping in for Juan Cruz Mallia on the wing. In a surprising move, Marcos Kremer shifts from flank to second row, filling the gap left by Pedro Rubiolo's injury, which also introduces Juan Martin Gonzalez and Joaquin Oviedo to the loose forward trio.

Pedro Delgado replaces the injured Joel Sclavi at tighthead, while the halfback duo remains inexperienced with Geronimo Prisciantelli and Simon Benitez Cruz. Despite several first-choice players unavailable, veteran lock Matias Alemanno returns on the bench, eyeing his 99th cap.

