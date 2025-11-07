Left Menu

Bellingham and Foden Return: England's Squad Boost for World Cup Qualifiers

England head coach Thomas Tuchel recalls Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Despite omitting notable names like Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins, Tuchel advocates for his selection choices. The squad faces crucial matches against Serbia and Albania to secure a World Cup spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:17 IST
Bellingham and Foden Return: England's Squad Boost for World Cup Qualifiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel announced the return of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Manchester City's Phil Foden for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. The squad selection also sees the inclusion of Bournemouth's Alex Scott, while Everton's Jack Grealish and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins miss out.

Despite notable absences, Tuchel emphasizes the strength of the squad, with Harry Kane as the primary striker. The recent performances of players like Bellingham and Foden at their clubs propounded their return, with Tuchel expressing confidence in their contributions.

England, leading Group K with a perfect record, needs victories in these crucial fixtures to secure a direct berth in next year's World Cup. The selection choices reflect strategic planning, considering both player form and team dynamics

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat CM Celebrates 'Vande Mataram' 150th Anniversary with Reverence and Resolve

Gujarat CM Celebrates 'Vande Mataram' 150th Anniversary with Reverence and R...

 India
2
Canada's Employment Surge Signals Economic Rebound

Canada's Employment Surge Signals Economic Rebound

 Global
3
CM Siddaramaiah appeals to protesting sugarcane farmers to cooperate accepting new price, withdraw agitation.

CM Siddaramaiah appeals to protesting sugarcane farmers to cooperate accepti...

 India
4
Supreme Court Intervenes: Stray Dog Relocation Ordered Amid Rising Bite Incidents

Supreme Court Intervenes: Stray Dog Relocation Ordered Amid Rising Bite Inci...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025