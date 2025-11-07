Bellingham and Foden Return: England's Squad Boost for World Cup Qualifiers
England head coach Thomas Tuchel recalls Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Despite omitting notable names like Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins, Tuchel advocates for his selection choices. The squad faces crucial matches against Serbia and Albania to secure a World Cup spot.
England head coach Thomas Tuchel announced the return of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Manchester City's Phil Foden for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. The squad selection also sees the inclusion of Bournemouth's Alex Scott, while Everton's Jack Grealish and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins miss out.
Despite notable absences, Tuchel emphasizes the strength of the squad, with Harry Kane as the primary striker. The recent performances of players like Bellingham and Foden at their clubs propounded their return, with Tuchel expressing confidence in their contributions.
England, leading Group K with a perfect record, needs victories in these crucial fixtures to secure a direct berth in next year's World Cup. The selection choices reflect strategic planning, considering both player form and team dynamics
