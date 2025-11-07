First Call-Up: Valente Joins Dutch Squad for Key World Cup Qualifiers

Feyenoord midfielder Luciano Valente has been called up to the Netherlands squad for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Poland and Lithuania, marking his debut appearance for the national team. Alongside Valente, defender Matthijs de Ligt makes a return to bolster the team's defense.

Valente's selection comes after an impressive performance at the club level, switching allegiance from Italy's junior ranks to represent the Dutch at the under-21 level. The squad sees several changes from the previous lineup, including the return of Quinten Timber, who was replaced by Teun Koopmeiners last month.

With one win needed to secure qualification for next year's World Cup, the Dutch have favorable odds entering their final two matches, thanks to a substantial goal difference. They currently lead Group G with 16 points, a comfortable three-point margin over second-placed Poland.