First Call-Up: Valente Joins Dutch Squad for Key World Cup Qualifiers
Feyenoord's Luciano Valente earns his first call-up to the Netherlands national squad, while Matthijs de Ligt returns for crucial World Cup qualifiers. The Dutch need one win from matches against Poland and Lithuania. Changes in the 25-man roster include the return of Quinten Timber and Lutsharel Geertruida.
- Country:
- Netherlands
Feyenoord midfielder Luciano Valente has been called up to the Netherlands squad for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Poland and Lithuania, marking his debut appearance for the national team. Alongside Valente, defender Matthijs de Ligt makes a return to bolster the team's defense.
Valente's selection comes after an impressive performance at the club level, switching allegiance from Italy's junior ranks to represent the Dutch at the under-21 level. The squad sees several changes from the previous lineup, including the return of Quinten Timber, who was replaced by Teun Koopmeiners last month.
With one win needed to secure qualification for next year's World Cup, the Dutch have favorable odds entering their final two matches, thanks to a substantial goal difference. They currently lead Group G with 16 points, a comfortable three-point margin over second-placed Poland.
ALSO READ
Poland Solidifies Energy Ties with U.S. for Ukraine's Gas Supply
Transatlantic Energy Alliance: Poland Boosts LNG Imports to Aid Ukraine and Slovakia
Poland's Pivotal LNG Deal to Propel EU-U.S. Energy Ties
Strategic Alliance: Lithuania and Rheinmetall's Next Big Move
Lithuania Bolsters Defense with Rheinmetall Partnership