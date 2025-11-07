Meg Lanning Endorses Phoebe Litchfield as Future ODI Captain for Australia

In a significant endorsement, former Australian cricket captain Meg Lanning has expressed her support for young talent Phoebe Litchfield as the potential next leader of the national women's ODI team. Lanning praised Litchfield's "very level head on shoulders" and highlighted her "good temperament" as key attributes that could benefit the team.

Alyssa Healy, the current captain who stepped up following Lanning's retirement in 2023, spearheaded the Australian team to a semifinal berth in the latest World Cup. Notably, Healy has announced her retirement from the ODI World Cup fixtures, leaving the spot open for new leadership.

Lanning also acknowledged other candidates like vice-captain Tahlia McGrath, Ash Gardner, and Annabel Sutherland for their leadership potential. However, she emphasized Litchfield's steady rise and adaptability in international cricket. Litchfield's captaincy stint with Sydney Thunder in the WBBL adds to her appeal as a future captain, injecting fresh energy and perspective into the team dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)