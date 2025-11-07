Meg Lanning Endorses Phoebe Litchfield as Future ODI Captain for Australia
Former Australian skipper Meg Lanning endorses Phoebe Litchfield as a potential successor to Alyssa Healy for Women's ODI captaincy. Lanning praises Litchfield's leadership qualities and temperament, indicating her as a refreshing choice. Litchfield's performance and captaincy experience in the Women's Big Bash League bolster her candidacy.
- Country:
- Australia
In a significant endorsement, former Australian cricket captain Meg Lanning has expressed her support for young talent Phoebe Litchfield as the potential next leader of the national women's ODI team. Lanning praised Litchfield's "very level head on shoulders" and highlighted her "good temperament" as key attributes that could benefit the team.
Alyssa Healy, the current captain who stepped up following Lanning's retirement in 2023, spearheaded the Australian team to a semifinal berth in the latest World Cup. Notably, Healy has announced her retirement from the ODI World Cup fixtures, leaving the spot open for new leadership.
Lanning also acknowledged other candidates like vice-captain Tahlia McGrath, Ash Gardner, and Annabel Sutherland for their leadership potential. However, she emphasized Litchfield's steady rise and adaptability in international cricket. Litchfield's captaincy stint with Sydney Thunder in the WBBL adds to her appeal as a future captain, injecting fresh energy and perspective into the team dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Landmark Women's World Cup Victory: A Game Changer
Kranti Goud: India's Pride in ICC Women's World Cup Triumph
PM Modi Applauds India's Triumph in Women's World Cup - A Champion Squad's Inspiration
Triumphant India: A Historic Victory at ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Dinesh Karthik Lauds India's Women's World Cup Victory and Prepares for Hong Kong Super Sixes