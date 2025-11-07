Left Menu

Siya Kolisi: From Township to Rugby Legend – A Milestone Match Against France

Siya Kolisi, South Africa's rugby captain, reflects on his journey from Zwide township to becoming a rugby icon as he marks his 100th cap. South Africa faces France, re-igniting memories of their 2021 World Cup quarter-final. The match is more than a game; it's a community symbol.

In what promises to be a landmark event, South Africa faces France this Saturday in a rugby match that is memorable for a variety of reasons. Not only does it serve as the 100th cap for Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, but it also rekindles the memory of the dramatic 29-28 World Cup quarter-final victory in Paris. Though this match is part of the Autumn International series and lacks the stakes of a World Cup knockout, the competitive spirit remains unchanged, with France looking to even the score against the team that hindered their past glory on home soil.

The game comes amid a week of introspection for Siya Kolisi, whose rise from the challenging conditions of Zwide township to becoming a double-World Cup-winning captain has been nothing short of an inspiring journey. Speaking to reporters, Kolisi shared, "Rugby is more than just a sport for people from backgrounds like mine. It gave us structure, opportunity, and a reason to believe." For Kolisi, trophies serve as a platform to give back to the community, providing hope to countless kids and families involved in the sport.

Reflecting on his roots, Kolisi expressed gratitude for his community in Zwide and the diverse individuals who supported his growth. As he prepares for his momentous 100th cap, Kolisi remains focused on leading his team to maintain their top-ranking status worldwide. "Every game feels like a knockout match," he remarked, underscoring the constant pressure and high stakes that come with representing his country at such a level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

