Nationwide Celebrations Ignite for 150th Anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'

The Union Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India celebrated the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' with a mass singing event in New Delhi, coinciding with a nationwide telecast led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honor the song's impact on patriotism and unity in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:29 IST
Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse. (Photo/Sai Media) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited display of patriotism, officials and employees of the Union Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India gathered at the SAI Headquarters in New Delhi for a mass rendition of the national song 'Vande Mataram.' The event, attended by Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse, marked the start of nationwide celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the iconic song.

The public observance was linked to a major ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the initiative with a call for patriotism and service, values that 'Vande Mataram' symbolically upholds. The event coincided with similar gatherings held by various government departments across India.

Organised by the Ministry of Culture, this year-long commemoration (November 7, 2025 - November 7, 2026) aims to honor the legacy of 'Vande Mataram,' penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the song's enduring inspiration, emphasizing its role in India's history and future aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

