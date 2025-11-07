Left Menu

Soccer-Ex-player, manager Barton convicted over offensive social media posts

Former British soccer player and coach Joey Barton was convicted on Friday of six counts of sending offensive social media posts to two ex-players and a broadcaster, though he was cleared of six more charges. After a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, Barton was convicted of six counts but cleared of six other charges.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:39 IST
Soccer-Ex-player, manager Barton convicted over offensive social media posts
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former British soccer player and coach Joey Barton was convicted on Friday of six counts of sending offensive social media posts to two ex-players and a broadcaster, though he was cleared of six more charges. Barton, 43, was charged over X posts sent to former England international Eni Aluko, former player-turned-pundit Lucy Ward and BBC presenter Jeremy Vine in early 2024.

Prosecutors said the messages sent by Barton, who played for clubs including Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers and managed Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers, "crossed the line between free speech and a crime". Barton had previously made several appearances in court, having been convicted earlier this year of assaulting his wife and in 2024 ordered to pay damages to Vine after a separate civil libel lawsuit.

He argued his posts were provocative or meant to be "banter", and not intended to cause distress or anxiety. After a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, Barton was convicted of six counts but cleared of six other charges. He is expected to be sentenced next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Encounter: Woman's Fatal Fall Evading Bear Attack

Tragic Encounter: Woman's Fatal Fall Evading Bear Attack

 India
2
AIIA Sets New Benchmark with Triple ISO Certifications in Ayurveda Research

AIIA Sets New Benchmark with Triple ISO Certifications in Ayurveda Research

 India
3
Bihar Elections: High Voter Turnout Signals Political Shift

Bihar Elections: High Voter Turnout Signals Political Shift

 India
4
Vande Mataram's Legacy Sparks Political Clash on 150th Anniversary

Vande Mataram's Legacy Sparks Political Clash on 150th Anniversary

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025