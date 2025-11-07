Left Menu

ISL Commercial Rights Bid Receives No Takers, AIFF to Deliberate Way Forward

The bid submission deadline for monetizing commercial rights of the Indian Super League concluded without any bids. AIFF's Bid Evaluation Committee will meet to determine the next steps. The Supreme Court had recently approved a proposal for the league's resumption and tendering process with Justice Nageswara Rao overseeing it.

ISL logo. . Image Credit: ANI
The deadline for submitting bids to monetize the commercial rights of the Indian Super League (ISL) passed without any tenders being submitted. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) released an official statement on Instagram confirming the lack of bids.

The AIFF's Bid Evaluation Committee is set to convene over the weekend to assess the situation and discuss future courses of action. The proposal, approved by the Supreme Court in September, outlined that tenders would determine the commercial partner for the league's upcoming season.

Justice Nageswara Rao will oversee the tendering process, which might open up opportunities for new entrants in the league's ecosystem. Backed by Reliance, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has managed the ISL for a decade but waived certain rights for this tender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

