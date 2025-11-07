Europe’s Quest for Fair Play: Reshaping Soccer Qualifiers

Plans for a significant overhaul in European qualifiers for the World Cup and European Championship will be disclosed within six months, UEFA announced. Despite speculation, the format won't mirror the Champions League, which boosted unpredictability by adopting a single-standings system.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, speaking at the Football Business Forum in Milan, dismissed the idea of using a similar format for national team qualifications. He acknowledged the need to address mismatches that lead to lopsided scores, often discouraging for fans and broadcasters.

The goal is to enhance competition while ensuring smaller teams have a fair chance. Discussions continue over two options, with the aim of striking a balance between competitiveness and offering underdog teams memorable opportunities.