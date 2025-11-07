Left Menu

Europe’s Quest for Fair Play: Reshaping Soccer Qualifiers

UEFA is contemplating major changes in the European qualifying process for World Cup and European Championship. They aim to address imbalances, where smaller teams face heavy losses, without adopting a Champions League-style format. Concrete plans will be unveiled within six months.

Milan | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:31 IST
Plans for a significant overhaul in European qualifiers for the World Cup and European Championship will be disclosed within six months, UEFA announced. Despite speculation, the format won't mirror the Champions League, which boosted unpredictability by adopting a single-standings system.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, speaking at the Football Business Forum in Milan, dismissed the idea of using a similar format for national team qualifications. He acknowledged the need to address mismatches that lead to lopsided scores, often discouraging for fans and broadcasters.

The goal is to enhance competition while ensuring smaller teams have a fair chance. Discussions continue over two options, with the aim of striking a balance between competitiveness and offering underdog teams memorable opportunities.

