Trump Pardons Baseball Star Darryl Strawberry Amidst Sports News Highlights

President Donald Trump extended a pardon to former baseball star Darryl Strawberry, known for his pivotal role in the New York Mets' 1986 World Series win. Strawberry, a former 'Celebrity Apprentice' contestant, was convicted of tax evasion and joins the latest list of individuals granted clemency by Trump.

In the latest Formula One developments, British driver Lando Norris secured pole position for the Sao Paulo Sprint race. Meanwhile, the motorsport spotlight also fell on McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri and Mercedes' Italian rookie, Kimi Antonelli, who are set to battle it out at Interlagos.

The sports world saw personal tribulations as Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia announced the death of his infant daughter. The news comes as the Dodgers pursue another World Series title, a journey Vesia is absent from due to this personal family matter.

