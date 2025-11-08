Liverpool's Tenacity Tested in Premier League Comeback Quest

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai insisted that maintaining their resilience is crucial if they aim to revive their Premier League title defense. Speaking ahead of a significant match against Manchester City on Sunday, Szoboszlai highlighted the importance of the team's fighting spirit.

Currently sitting third in the standings with 18 points from 10 matches, Liverpool is just a point behind City, who are in second place. Both clubs trail the league leaders, Arsenal, who have accumulated 25 points. The Merseyside club faced a challenging period in October, losing six out of seven matches across competitions.

However, after recent victories against Aston Villa and Real Madrid, the team's morale is high. Szoboszlai, reflecting on their hard-fought 1-0 Champions League win over Real Madrid, noted the crucial team effort and tenacity displayed by Liverpool. He emphasized the importance of sustaining this momentum as they prepare to meet Manchester City, acknowledging the toughness of the season ahead.

