After South Africa posted 1023, Pakistan chased down the target in 3.5 overs, with Abdul Samad smashing 50 off 10 balls.Australia will take on Pakistan in the first semifinal on November 9, while India will play their final Bowl fixture against Sri Lanka.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-11-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 15:06 IST
India bow out of Hong Kong Sixes; Aus, Pak enter semifinals

India suffered three consecutive defeats to bow out of the Hong Kong Sixes cricket tournament, while Australia and Pakistan won their respective games to qualify for the semifinals, here on Saturday.

In a must-win Pool C game against Kuwait, India lost by 27 runs to finish third in the group behind Kuwait, who topped the group, and Pakistan, who came in second.

Chasing 107, India were bowled out for 79 for 6 with Kuwait's Yasin Patel taking three wickets for 23 runs. Following the result, Pakistan and Kuwait advanced to the quarterfinals, while India dropped into the 'Bowl' matches.

Pakistan then defeated South Africa by five wickets to advance to the semifinals.

In the 'Bowl' stage match against the UAE, India's struggles continued. Despite quick-fire knocks from Abhimanyu Mithun (50 off 16) and Dinesh Karthik (42 off 14), India failed to defend their total of 108 as UAE's Khalid Shah hit a blistering 50 off 14 balls to seal a four-wicket win.

Nepal then defeated India by 92 runs in the final game. Nepal posted a massive 137 for no loss in six overs, and then restricted India to 45 for 6. Rashid Khan starred for Nepal by scoring 55 off 17 deliveries and taking three wickets.

Meanwhile, Australia powered into the semifinals with a 54-run win over Bangladesh, thanks to half-centuries from Ben McDermott (51 off 14) and skipper Alex Ross (50 off 11), while Chris Green picked up 3/32.

Pakistan defeated South Africa by five wickets to make the last-four grade. After South Africa posted 102/3, Pakistan chased down the target in 3.5 overs, with Abdul Samad smashing 50 off 10 balls.

Australia will take on Pakistan in the first semifinal on November 9, while India will play their final 'Bowl' fixture against Sri Lanka.

