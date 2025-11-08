Left Menu

Pranavi best Indian at T31 as Ruixin Liu wins Aramco China

Dagar carded 3-over 73 on the final day to finish the week T-56 on the leaderboard.In her final round Pranavi made five birdies and two bogeys. Liu shot a bogey free round that included three birdies and one eagle.In the final round Cheenglab played 1-under 72 despite closing the day with consecutive birdies on the 17th and 18th holes.

PTI | Shenzhen | Updated: 08-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 18:32 IST
Pranavi best Indian at T31 as Ruixin Liu wins Aramco China
  • Country:
  • China

Pranavi Urs finished as the top Indian at Tied 31 after returning a card of 2-under 71 in the third and final round at the Aramco China Championship, here Saturday.

Diksha Dagar was the other Indian player to make the cut this week. Dagar carded 3-over 73 on the final day to finish the week T-56 on the leaderboard.

In her final round Pranavi made five birdies and two bogeys. Having begun the day with two bogeys in the first four holes she made four birdies in five holes to be two under for the front nine before she made more bogey followed by a birdie on the back nine.

Dagar played rounds of 72-70-76 for her total score of one under par. She started the final day with an early birdie on the third hole before consecutive bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes followed by bogeys on the 11th and 13th holes saw her have her only over par round of the week.

Chinese star Ruixin Liu won after carding a final round of 5-under 68 to win by three strokes with a score of 16-under par for the week (70-65-68). She began her final round in tied second one stroke behind Trichat Cheenglab, a former Order of Merit winner on the LET. Liu shot a bogey free round that included three birdies and one eagle.

In the final round Cheenglab played 1-under 72 despite closing the day with consecutive birdies on the 17th and 18th holes. She finished tied second along with Chiara Tamburlini, Liqi Zeng and Qianhui Lin with scores of 13 under par for the week. Tamburlini saved her best for the final round as she shot a bogey free 7-under 66 to move up 10 places on the final day. Zeng carded 6-under 67 while Lin carded 4-under 69 on the final day.

Order of merit Leader Shannon Tan finished T-23 with a total of seven under par (73-69-70) while Mimi Rhodes who is second on the Order of Merit finished the week at T-13 with a score of nine under par (72-68-70).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DDA to upgrade Roshanara Club in north Delhi

DDA to upgrade Roshanara Club in north Delhi

 India
2
Khera's 'katta' remarks show Cong's frustration as NDA set to retain power in Bihar: BJP

Khera's 'katta' remarks show Cong's frustration as NDA set to retain power i...

 India
3
Cong betrayed the nation's soul by truncating Vante Mataram: BJP MP

Cong betrayed the nation's soul by truncating Vante Mataram: BJP MP

 India
4
Tripura govt working on modality for screening of suspected HIV cases: CM

Tripura govt working on modality for screening of suspected HIV cases: CM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025