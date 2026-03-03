Left Menu

UNICEF Alarmed as Border Clashes Threaten Children

The agency said it is working with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and other UN partners to verify casualty reports, but stressed that the impact on children is already evident.

The escalation comes as families who survived last year’s devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan face fresh upheaval. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHOAfghanistan)
  Country:
  • Afghanistan

UNICEF has raised urgent concerns over reports that children have been killed and injured amid escalating hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan, warning that renewed violence is compounding the suffering of already vulnerable families.

“Children are bearing a heavy toll,” UNICEF said in a statement.

Earthquake Survivors Displaced Again

The escalation comes as families who survived last year’s devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan face fresh upheaval. Following intense fighting near the border, authorities have reportedly asked families to evacuate displacement camps established after the disaster.

The camps were providing essential support to approximately 17,000 survivors, around half of them children, including:

  • Emergency shelter

  • Food assistance

  • Health care services

  • Safe water and sanitation

  • Child-friendly spaces

  • Emergency education

“For families who have already lost so much, this renewed displacement compounds their suffering,” UNICEF said. “Once again, children are being uprooted from what little stability they had regained.”

The agency warned that renewed displacement exposes children to heightened risks of disease, malnutrition, violence, and exploitation.

Schools Closed in Pakistan

Across the border in Pakistan, escalating tensions have also disrupted children’s lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Authorities have reportedly closed 138 government schools as a precaution following recent attacks, including a reported drone strike in Ghalanai. The closures have interrupted education for thousands of children and raised concerns about prolonged learning losses.

Routine immunisation campaigns have also been affected, increasing the risk of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks in vulnerable communities.

UNICEF noted that insecurity and displacement are driving broader protection risks, including injuries, loss of life, and dangers posed by unexploded ordnance in affected areas.

Call for Restraint and Civilian Protection

UNICEF called on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint and to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law.

“Children must be protected at all times,” the agency said.

The statement underscores growing humanitarian concerns as cross-border tensions intensify, with aid agencies warning that children — particularly those already affected by disaster and displacement — remain among the most at risk.

 

