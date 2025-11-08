Left Menu

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes on Saturday formally took charge as president of the Bengal Tennis Association, succeeding Hironmoy Chatterjee after the bodys Annual General Meeting.With Paes now at the helm, Kolkata boasts two icons from different sports heading state associations -- former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly having returned as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal after six years last month.The 18-time Grand Slam champion in mens and mixed doubles was unanimously proposed as BTA chief last month.Paes, who had been serving as the Associations honorary vice-president, has promised to take Bengal tennis to greater heights.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 22:36 IST
Leander Paes takes charge as Bengal Tennis Association president
  • Country:
  • India

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes on Saturday formally took charge as president of the Bengal Tennis Association, succeeding Hironmoy Chatterjee after the body's Annual General Meeting.

With Paes now at the helm, Kolkata boasts two icons from different sports heading state associations -- former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly having returned as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal after six years last month.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion in men's and mixed doubles was unanimously proposed as BTA chief last month.

Paes, who had been serving as the Association's honorary vice-president, has promised to take Bengal tennis to ''greater heights''. An emotional Paes said his journey began at the same association where he grew up playing as a junior.

''Today is a very humbling day for me. I miss my father a lot. I have grown up playing junior tennis, under-10s, under-12s, under-14s at BTA, including the Limca Masters that used to come through South Club and BTA,'' said Paes, who lost his father Dr Vece Paes in August this year.

He also fondly remembered his early mentors and long-time associates Chatterjee and Sujoy Ghosh.

"Leander Paes would not be who he is without Hironmoy Chatterjee and Papu Da (COO Sujoy Ghosh). Some of the great matches that I've won were right with them and their guidance. For me, to succeed Shona Da, I've got some very big shoes to fill." Paes also paid tributes to the duo for contribution to Indian Davis Cup success.

''To put it in a nutshell, every single Davis Cup court that was prepared in India was under their guidance. Some of the most pivotal Davis Cup matches -- Switzerland, Sweden, Croatia, Pakistan -- they got me to come out of retirement and play against Pakistan in 2006.

''The Davis Cup world record that we have sits with us, thanks to these gentlemen," said Paes, who holds the record of 45 doubles wins in the competition.

Looking ahead to his new administrative role, Paes said he would approach it with the same discipline he showed on court.

''It's one thing to be a Grand Slam champion or an Olympic champion. But when it comes to administration and governance of sport, this is my first serve at it. And in my first serve, I'm going to be a student and a student leader to my entire team." Two international meets in the offing ======================= Outgoing president Chatterjee announced that two international events are lined up for early next year.

''Within the next three months, we'll be doing two international events. One is the DKS ITF Juniors, which will be held from January 19-24. Then from March 9, we're hosting a men's USD 30,000 event," Chatterjee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

