Rugby-Fourteen-man South Africa dig deep to humble France

World champions South Africa recovered from 14-6 down and the sending-off of powerhouse lock Lood de Jager to overpower France 32-17 in a bruising Autumn international on Saturday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-11-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 03:56 IST
World champions South Africa recovered from 14-6 down and the sending-off of powerhouse lock Lood de Jager to overpower France 32-17 in a bruising Autumn international on Saturday. France cracked completely under pressure as their discipline disintegrated, throwing away an early lead despite the Springboks being reduced to 14 men on the stroke of halftime.

Two years after their agonising 29-28 World Cup quarter-final loss to the Springboks on home soil, Les Bleus appeared poised for revenge. Still without injured captain Antoine Dupont, France looked irresistible early on as winger Damian Penaud scored twice to become his country's all-time leading try scorer with 40, surpassing Serge Blanco's long-standing record.

A succession of reckless infringements and a costly yellow card, however, handed the initiative to the Springboks who punished every mistake. South Africa fought back with tries from Cobus Reinach, Andre Esterhuizen, Grant Williams and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who also slotted two penalties and three conversions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

