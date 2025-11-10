Left Menu

Motor racing-Leclerc says collision not all Piastri's fault

The three-car incident had big consequences for Piastri, who finished fifth and is now 24 points behind teammate and Formula One championship leader Lando Norris, who won the race from pole. Piastri locked up while trying to pass Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli on the inside, with the pair making contact and the Italian then colliding with the Ferrari driver on the outside.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 01:38 IST
Charles Leclerc defended McLaren's Oscar Piastri after the Australian was given a 10-second penalty for causing a collision that put the Ferrari driver out of Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The three-car incident had big consequences for Piastri, who finished fifth and is now 24 points behind teammate and Formula One championship leader Lando Norris, who won the race from pole.

Piastri locked up while trying to pass Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli on the inside, with the pair making contact and the Italian then colliding with the Ferrari driver on the outside. Leclerc, who had lined up third on the grid behind Antonelli with Piastri fourth, retired on track.

Stewards, in a statement, declared Piastri "wholly responsible" and also gave him two penalty points on his licence. "Oscar was optimistic but Kimi knew that Oscar was on the inside, I think, and he kind of did the corner like Oscar was never there," Leclerc told Sky Sports television in reviewing what happened.

"For me the blame is not all on Oscar. Yes, it was optimistic, but this could have been avoided. "I'm frustrated. At the end of the day I'm not angry with Oscar or Kimi, these things happen, but I wouldn't go as far as saying that it's all Oscar's fault. I don't think it is."

Some pundits felt he was unlucky to be punished and Piastri said he could not just make his McLaren disappear. "I had a very clear opportunity, I went for it. The other two on the outside braked quite late," said the Australian.

"There was obviously a bit of a lock-up into the corner but that's because I could see Kimi was not going to give me any space. "I can't disappear but the decision is what it is."

McLaren boss Andrea Stella kept an open mind about an incident that had massive consequences for the championship battle between his drivers. "For the moment we respect the decision of the stewards, take it on the chin and move forwards," he said. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

