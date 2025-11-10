Maharashtra win IDCA's 9th T20 National Cricket Championship for deaf 2025

Maharashtra Deaf team defeated Jammu & Kashmir Deaf team by eight runs to emerge as the champions of the 9th T20 National Cricket Championship for the Deaf in New Delhi. The champion's trophy was handed to Maharashtra captain Pranil More by Chief Guest Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Member of Parliament for West Delhi, who was present at the closing ceremony along with Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Deputy. Mayor, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Jaswinder Narang, CEO Villoo Poonawalla Foundation & Serum Institute of India, according to a release from IDCA.

Congratulating the players, Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "I am really honoured to be here today and witness the final match. Our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has been leading from the front when it comes to sports and inclusivity, and I am happy to be a small part of it here. I congratulate all the players who are present here and wish to end by saying that one day I hope I also get to witness you all as part of the Indian team and lifting the World trophy." Jaswinder Narang, CEO of Villoo Poonawalla Foundation & Serum Institute of India, congratulated all the participants and added. "I congratulate all cricketers on their remarkable performance. Your determination and passion for the sport is truly inspiring, and we're proud to support your journey. We at the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation committed to empowering all our IDCA athletes and providing them with opportunities to showcase their talents. We're honoured to partner with IDCA, who share our vision and works together to create a more inclusive society. I am especially proud that it is my home state, Maharashtra, that has won the championship trophy today."

A total of 20 teams from across the country participated in the championship, which was kicked off on November 3rd at Delhi's Essex Farm Cricket Ground in Chhawla. The 9th edition of the T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2025 was organised by The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and recognised by the Deaf International Cricket Council & Asian Deaf Cricket Association. The week-long championship, organised under the patronage of Cyrus Poonawalla Group, brought together some of India's most talented hearing-impaired cricketers from across the nation and had representatives from Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Telangana, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, Odisha, Delhi, and Bengal.

The matches were hosted across four venues in Chhawla -- Essex Farms Cricket Club and Academy, Harryan Cricket Academy, Arihant Cricket Ground, and Arihant Mount Cricket Club -- ensuring simultaneous matches and an exciting schedule throughout the tournament. The fixture included 40 league matches from 3rd to 7th November, followed by quarterfinals on Saturday 8th November and semi-finals on the morning of 9th November, followed by the grand final in the afternoon.

Speaking about the championship, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, said, "The 9th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf celebrated the spirit and resilience of our very talented hearing-impaired athletes who travelled from across the country to be part of this amazing event. We could not have achieved what we witnessed over the past week without the generous support of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group and our partners, we thank them for the continuous support and promise to continue creating a strong platform for differently abled cricketers to shine on a national stage." Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA, added, "We congratulate the Maharashtra Deaf team, who were crowned as Champions of the 9th edition of the T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2025 and thank players from all the participating teams who helped us make this Championship successful. Our aim of bringing together talented players who represent the strength of inclusivity in sports would not be possible without their and our partners and sponsors' continued support. Every edition strengthens our resolve to provide opportunities and visibility for hearing-impaired athletes, enabling them to pursue their passion with honour and confidence." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)