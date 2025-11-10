Left Menu

Rising Star James Overy: A Golden Opportunity for the Socceroos

James Overy, an 18-year-old Manchester United defender, is making waves with his possible inclusion in Australia's World Cup squad. Australian coach Tony Popovic included Overy in friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia, indicating his potential. Despite no senior club play, Overy's impressive performances at youth levels have earned attention.

10-11-2025
James Overy, a promising Manchester United defender, is garnering attention for a potential spot in Australia's World Cup squad. The 18-year-old, yet to appear in a senior club match, impresses with his performance in youth leagues.

Australia's coach, Tony Popovic, values Overy's abilities, inserting him into friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia. Popovic highlighted Overy's talent and the insights shared by Manchester United regarding his training progress.

Alongside Al Hassan Toure, Overy is one of seven uncapped players vying for a World Cup spot. Toure recently excelled with a hat-trick for Sydney FC, adding a unique dynamic to the squad's prospective depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

