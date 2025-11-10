Left Menu

Sikkim Bolsters Lead with Impressive Lower-order Performance Against Bihar

Sikkim extended their advantage in the Ranji Trophy match against Bihar, ending their first innings at 429 for a lead of 164 runs. Kranti Kumar's 137 contributed to a formidable ninth-wicket stand. Bihar responded by scoring 38 without loss, aiming to close the gap on Day 3.

10-11-2025
Sikkim batter Kranti Kumar. (Photo/SICA) . Image Credit: ANI
Sikkim strengthened their position in the ongoing Ranji Trophy encounter against Bihar, achieving a formidable first-innings total of 429, which granted them a substantial lead of 164 runs. This was largely attributed to a resilient lower-order batting display, particularly highlighted by Kranti Kumar's impressive 137 runs.

Resuming play at an overnight score of 307-8, Sikkim's tail-enders exhibited remarkable resilience. Kumar, providing steady support, shared a noteworthy 77-run partnership with captain Lee Yong Lepcha, who contributed a vital 28 before his dismissal. The last-wicket pair further frustrated Bihar by adding an additional 62 runs.

In response, Bihar commenced their second innings energetically, reaching 38 without loss by lunch on Day 3, with Mangal Mahrour and Sharman Nigrodh standing firm at the crease. Earlier, Bihar, after opting to bat first, had been bundled out for 265, largely due to Ankur Malik's five-wicket haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

