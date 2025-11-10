Sikkim Bolsters Lead with Impressive Lower-order Performance Against Bihar

Sikkim strengthened their position in the ongoing Ranji Trophy encounter against Bihar, achieving a formidable first-innings total of 429, which granted them a substantial lead of 164 runs. This was largely attributed to a resilient lower-order batting display, particularly highlighted by Kranti Kumar's impressive 137 runs.

Resuming play at an overnight score of 307-8, Sikkim's tail-enders exhibited remarkable resilience. Kumar, providing steady support, shared a noteworthy 77-run partnership with captain Lee Yong Lepcha, who contributed a vital 28 before his dismissal. The last-wicket pair further frustrated Bihar by adding an additional 62 runs.

In response, Bihar commenced their second innings energetically, reaching 38 without loss by lunch on Day 3, with Mangal Mahrour and Sharman Nigrodh standing firm at the crease. Earlier, Bihar, after opting to bat first, had been bundled out for 265, largely due to Ankur Malik's five-wicket haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)