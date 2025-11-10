India Faces Tough Challenge in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup
India will compete in Group C alongside Japan, Australia, and Chinese Taipei at the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand. Japan, the six-time champion, poses a significant challenge. The tournament's top teams will advance to the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Poland.
India has been placed in a formidable Group C, alongside Japan, Australia, and Chinese Taipei, for the upcoming AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Finals set to take place in Thailand next year.
The draw, held in Bangkok, places the Young Tigresses in a challenging position as they prepare for their first appearance in the continental women's U20 showpiece in two decades. They will kick off their campaign facing Japan, a team that has won the tournament six times and boasts a strong history in the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.
With the tournament offering spots in the 2026 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Poland, the stakes are high. The top two teams from each group, plus the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stages in what promises to be a fiercely contested tournament.
