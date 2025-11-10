Left Menu

India Faces Tough Challenge in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

India will compete in Group C alongside Japan, Australia, and Chinese Taipei at the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand. Japan, the six-time champion, poses a significant challenge. The tournament's top teams will advance to the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Poland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:33 IST
India Faces Tough Challenge in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup
  • Country:
  • India

India has been placed in a formidable Group C, alongside Japan, Australia, and Chinese Taipei, for the upcoming AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Finals set to take place in Thailand next year.

The draw, held in Bangkok, places the Young Tigresses in a challenging position as they prepare for their first appearance in the continental women's U20 showpiece in two decades. They will kick off their campaign facing Japan, a team that has won the tournament six times and boasts a strong history in the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

With the tournament offering spots in the 2026 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Poland, the stakes are high. The top two teams from each group, plus the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stages in what promises to be a fiercely contested tournament.

TRENDING

1
Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

 Global
2
Family Tragedy: Brothers' Feud Leads to Double Murder

Family Tragedy: Brothers' Feud Leads to Double Murder

 India
3
Bihar's High-Stakes Electoral Battle: Key Players and Dynamics

Bihar's High-Stakes Electoral Battle: Key Players and Dynamics

 India
4
Shivakumar Accuses EC of Voter List Mismanagement in Bihar

Shivakumar Accuses EC of Voter List Mismanagement in Bihar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025