Monyul Super League Kicks Off with Football Icon Baichung Bhutia at the Helm

In a landmark event for Arunachal Pradesh, former Indian football captain Baichung Bhutia unveiled the Monyul Super League (MSL) on Sunday, signaling a fresh chapter for sports in the region. Hosted at the GTG High Altitude Stadium in Tawang, the league aims to bolster youth participation in football, while fostering unity, discipline, and sportsmanship.

The grand inauguration saw prominent figures including Bollywood actress Daisy Shah gracing the event. Bhutia emphasized Arunachal's potential as a burgeoning football hub, believing the league will act as a crucial platform for showcasing local talent and encouraging healthy competition across districts.

MLA Namgey Tsering detailed that the 13-day competition will feature seven teams from the West Kameng and Tawang districts, underscoring the government's dedication to enhancing sports infrastructure and engaging youth in the border areas. The event marks the first of its kind at the Tibet-India border, with significant support from Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the central government.

