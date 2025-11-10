Left Menu

Pickleball's Indian Nationals 2025: A Game-Changer for Indian Sports

The Karnataka Pickleball Association will host the Sabala Indian Pickleball Nationals 2025 in Bengaluru from November 13 to 16. This landmark event, the first after the sport's official recognition by India's government, has drawn over 1,200 entries, showcasing participants from various age and skill categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:30 IST
Visual of the event (Photo: KPA) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for India's rapidly expanding sport of pickleball, the Karnataka Pickleball Association (KPA), a subsidiary of the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), announced the Sabala Indian Pickleball Nationals 2025. Scheduled for November 13 to 16 at The Sports School, Bengaluru, the championship promises to unite top-tier athletes nationwide.

This year's event marks a pivotal moment, being the first national championship following the sport's official National Sports Federation (NSF) recognition by India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Harsha, President of KPA, noted the event's milestone status, emphasizing the government's endorsement of pickleball's global rise and its burgeoning identity in India.

Among supporters, Ashique Kuruniyan, a pro footballer with Bengaluru FC and the Indian National Team, voiced enthusiasm for the tournament's Bengaluru debut, highlighting pickleball's broad accessibility. Srinivas TR, Co-founder of The Sports School, reiterated the institution's commitment to nurturing sports like pickleball, which promise career pathways and bolster India's sporting culture. The championship's title partner, Sabala, reflects a shared dedication to inclusivity and wellness through sports.

