Migael Pretorius Returns: Somerset's Crucial Overseas Asset for 2026

Somerset has re-signed South African all-rounder Migael Pretorius for the 2026 season. Having already made a significant impact in previous stints, Pretorius brings experience and skill across formats. His return is anticipated to bolster Somerset's drive for seasonal success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:39 IST
Migael Pretorius (Photo: Somerset Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Somerset has confirmed the re-signing of South African cricketer Migael Pretorius as one of their overseas players for the 2026 season. The all-rounder will be available throughout the season, playing a vital role in the team's aspirations across all formats.

Pretorius, who first joined Somerset in 2024, left a lasting impression by scoring 324 runs and taking 23 wickets in the County Championship, endearing himself to teammates and fans alike. This year, he further cemented his reputation, contributing 33 wickets and 240 runs across 12 matches, including a memorable performance that helped clinch the Vitality Blast title.

In a club statement, Pretorius expressed excitement about rejoining Somerset, highlighting the team's welcoming environment and shared goals. Somerset's Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry, praised Pretorius's commitment and impact, emphasizing his all-around abilities that fortify the team's depth.

