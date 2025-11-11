Left Menu

West Indies to Face Afghanistan in Exciting T20I Series in UAE

Cricket West Indies has announced a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in January 2026, set in the United Arab Emirates. The series aims to prepare both teams for major upcoming tournaments in India and Sri Lanka. Players will adapt to subcontinental conditions and fine-tune their strategies.

West Indies to Face Afghanistan in Exciting T20I Series in UAE
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed a high-stakes three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, scheduled for January 2026 in the United Arab Emirates. Kicking off on January 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the series will progress with matches on January 21 and 22 at the same location.

Miles Bascombe, the Director of Cricket at CWI, described the series as a crucial stage for preparation. He stated that challenging opposition under subcontinental conditions will refine team strategies and boost player confidence ahead of tournaments in India and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Naseeb Khan emphasized the significance of facing West Indies as it allows Afghanistan to solidify their lineup, furthering preparations for global events.

The West Indies, who co-hosted the previous T20 World Cup but fell short in the Super Eight stage, wish to hone their prowess. Afghanistan, which reached the semi-finals historically, looks forward to testing its mettle against the seasoned Caribbean side. Currently, the West Indies team is on a New Zealand tour, tackling a five-T20 series before pivoting to three Tests and three ODIs. The ongoing series started on November 5 and will wrap up on December 22. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

