Desperate Plea from Indian Footballers to Revive ISL Season

Indian football players have issued a desperate plea to authorities to resume the Indian Super League (ISL) season, paused due to no bids for ISL's commercial rights. As a result, players, coaches, and fans face uncertainty, demanding urgent action to save the league from a standstill.

Updated: 11-11-2025 12:08 IST
Indian football players have collectively called on the sport's administrators to urgently resume the paused Indian Super League (ISL). Their appeal, voiced in a joint statement, reveals mounting desperation and frustration over stalled progress due to a lack of bids for ISL's commercial rights.

Last week, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced it had not received any proposals for the league's media and commercial rights following an RFP issued. This standstill has left players, coaches, and fans in uncertainty, with national team members like Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Walia expressing similar concerns.

The AIFF is tasked with securing a new commercial framework for the ISL, regarded as India's premier football competition. The failure to attract bidders may challenge the league's future commercial viability, as the federation's decade-long partnership with Football Sports Development Limited has ended.

