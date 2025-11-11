Left Menu

Gujarat CM Honors Radha Yadav, Celebrates Women's Cricket World Cup Victory

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel honored cricketer Radha Yadav, a member of the World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team. Alongside Minister Dr. Manisha Vakil, Patel congratulated Yadav from Mumbai, now representing Vadodara, for her contribution to India's first global cricket win against South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:14 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel felicitated cricketer Radha Yadav, an esteemed member of India's victorious Women's Cricket World Cup team, in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

CM Patel commended Yadav, originally from Mumbai and now representing Vadodara, for her significant role in the team's triumph over South Africa in Navi Mumbai, securing India's maiden global title in women's cricket.

Minister of Women and Child Development, Dr. Manisha Vakil, also attended the event, where Yadav was honored with a shawl and praised for making the nation proud alongside her teammates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

