Cricket's Refreshment Reversal: Guwahati Innovates with Test Match Schedule
Guwahati's first-ever test match between India and South Africa will feature a reversed refreshment order. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has organized tea to follow the first session, with lunch as the later break. This schedule accommodates the early sunrises and sunsets in northeast India.
Cricket enthusiasts in Guwahati are set for a unique twist as the traditional meal schedule is altered for the upcoming test match between India and South Africa. Due to early sunrise and sunset in the region, players will now break for tea after the first session, followed by lunch.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opted for this change to ensure smooth gameplay under the rapidly changing daylight conditions. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, a local of Guwahati, stated the decision is a practical one, accommodating regional daylight patterns.
Scheduled to start on November 22 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, the test marks a milestone as Guwahati's first-ever test match. Play will begin at 9 am, 30 minutes earlier than regular start times for India, allowing for a 20-minute tea break at 11 am and lunch between 1:20 pm and 2:00 pm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cricket
- Guwahati
- India
- South Africa
- Test Match
- Schedule
- BCCI
- Tea Break
- Lunch
- Sunrise Sunset
ALSO READ
Trescothick Stresses Adaptation Amidst Packed Schedule for Ashes 2025-26
Premier League Reschedules Matches for Arsenal and Crystal Palace Amid Fixture Congestion
India's Cricket Conundrum: Balancing Talent Amidst A Grueling Schedule
Metro Kolkata Announces Schedule Change for Green Line
UN Human Rights Council Reschedules U.S. Review After Non-Cooperation with UPR