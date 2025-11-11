Cricket's Refreshment Reversal: Guwahati Innovates with Test Match Schedule

Cricket enthusiasts in Guwahati are set for a unique twist as the traditional meal schedule is altered for the upcoming test match between India and South Africa. Due to early sunrise and sunset in the region, players will now break for tea after the first session, followed by lunch.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opted for this change to ensure smooth gameplay under the rapidly changing daylight conditions. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, a local of Guwahati, stated the decision is a practical one, accommodating regional daylight patterns.

Scheduled to start on November 22 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, the test marks a milestone as Guwahati's first-ever test match. Play will begin at 9 am, 30 minutes earlier than regular start times for India, allowing for a 20-minute tea break at 11 am and lunch between 1:20 pm and 2:00 pm.

