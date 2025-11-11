Left Menu

Groundbreaking Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind Begins in New Delhi

The inaugural Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind 2025 was launched in New Delhi by ex-Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. The event celebrated accessibility in sports and saw India triumph over Sri Lanka in the opening match, highlighting inclusive sportsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:26 IST
Anurag Thakur (centre) at the inauguration. (Photo: CABI). Image Credit: ANI
The first Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind 2025 was officially launched in New Delhi by former Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, marking a significant stride towards inclusive sports. The event, held at Modern School Ground, was a pivotal moment for visually impaired athletes globally.

The ceremony began with a heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem in sign language by students from the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. The inauguration attracted dignitaries including Meenakshi Lekhi, Kartikeya Sharma, and Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, highlighting the collaborative efforts behind the event.

India showcased a dominant performance against Sri Lanka in the opening match, chasing a target of 42 runs with ease. Deepika TC's leadership and an all-round effort secured their victory. They are set to face Australia next, as the tournament continues its mission of promoting accessibility in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

